Trump promises to reveal details of "peace deal" between Russia and Ukraine within three days

US President Donald Trump has said that he will provide details of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine "over the next three days".

Source: Trump to journalists during an Easter event at the White House on 21 April

Details: When asked about possible details of the peace agreement that the US proposes to conclude between Ukraine and Russia, Trump promised to "be giving the full details over the next three days".

"But we had very good meetings on Ukraine and Russia," he added.

Later, when asked about the possibility of concluding such a peace deal this week, the US president replied in the affirmative, specifying that there is a very good chance.

Background:

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the US proposals for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine include easing sanctions against Russia in the event of a prolonged ceasefire, potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's non-accession to NATO.

The US is now reportedly waiting for Kyiv's response, which is expected to be given at a meeting of American, Ukrainian, and European officials in London later this week.

