Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is maintaining its proposal addressed to the Russian Federation to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and outlined what he has called "an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way" to achieve this.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Nevertheless, Ukraine stands by its proposal – at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this. There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way: stop missile and long-range drone attacks. That alone would automatically ensure the safety of all civilian infrastructure. A ceasefire – real and lasting – must be the first step toward a secure and enduring peace."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that no air-raid warnings had been issued at Easter and that some sections of the front had been quiet. "This proves it is possible – it's possible when Russia chooses to reduce the killing." he said.

However, Zelenskyy added that Russia had rejected his proposal to maintain relative calm after Easter.

Quote: "Today there have been even more Russian strikes. By just the middle of the day – by 13:00 – there have already been nearly three thousand instances of shelling, assaults, and other strikes. There were launches of Russian missiles, Shaheds, nearly ninety aerial bombs, the use of heavy weaponry and drones. Russian attacks continue across the entire frontline."

Background:

On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April.

However, Zelenskyy recorded over 2,000 violations of this so-called "Easter truce" and on Easter evening proposed that Russia extend the ban on long-range strikes for 30 days.

