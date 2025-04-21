All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy suggests "simplest" way for Russia to cease fire – video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 April 2025, 22:02
Zelenskyy suggests simplest way for Russia to cease fire – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is maintaining its proposal addressed to the Russian Federation to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and outlined what he has called "an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way" to achieve this.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Nevertheless, Ukraine stands by its proposal – at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this. There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way: stop missile and long-range drone attacks. That alone would automatically ensure the safety of all civilian infrastructure. A ceasefire – real and lasting – must be the first step toward a secure and enduring peace."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that no air-raid warnings had been issued at Easter and that some sections of the front had been quiet. "This proves it is possible – it's possible when Russia chooses to reduce the killing." he said.

However, Zelenskyy added that Russia had rejected his proposal to maintain relative calm after Easter.

Quote: "Today there have been even more Russian strikes. By just the middle of the day – by 13:00 – there have already been nearly three thousand instances of shelling, assaults, and other strikes. There were launches of Russian missiles, Shaheds, nearly ninety aerial bombs, the use of heavy weaponry and drones. Russian attacks continue across the entire frontline."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. 
  • However, Zelenskyy recorded over 2,000 violations of this so-called "Easter truce" and on Easter evening proposed that Russia extend the ban on long-range strikes for 30 days.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyceasefireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces meeting with allies in London on peace deal suggestions
Zelenskyy reacts to Pope Francis' death
Zelenskyy after "Easter truce": Ukrainian actions will mirror Russian moves
RECENT NEWS
07:46
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, in particular, for two children – photos, video
07:16
High-rise buildings, warehouses and cars damaged and fires break out after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
04:00
UpdatedRussian attack on Kyiv kills 9 people and injures 63, including 6 children – photos
03:18
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: