Politico: Putin's sham Easter truce was marketing ploy aimed at Trump, Paris says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 22 April 2025, 12:13
Politico: Putin's sham Easter truce was marketing ploy aimed at Trump, Paris says
Jean-Noël Barrot. Stock photo: Getty Images

Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, believes that the so-called Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine was a marketing ploy to secure the trust of US President Donald Trump.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Barrot noted that the sham temporary truce announced by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday 19 April – which Kyiv immediately and repeatedly accused Moscow of violating – was merely for show.

"The Easter truce that he [Putin] announced somewhat unexpectedly was a marketing operation, a charm operation aimed at preventing President Trump from becoming impatient and angry," Barrot told French radio network FranceInfo on Tuesday 22 April.

Background: 

FranceRusso-Ukrainian warPutin
France
