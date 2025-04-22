Russia attacks hospital in Kherson with drones: six injured – video

Russian forces have struck a hospital in the city of Kherson with drones, injuring six people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson City Military Administration on Facebook

Details: It was reported that men aged 65, 44, 41 and 19 had been injured. Two of them were taken to hospital, while the others will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As a result of the Russian drone strikes, one of Kherson’s hospitals was damaged, as well as ambulances and civilian vehicles.

Kherson City Military Administration reported that six people had been injured in the attack by a Russian drone: four are employees of a funeral service and two are medical staff. All of the injured mainly sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Background:

On Tuesday 22 April, Russia launched drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv, injuring seven people.

On the same day, the Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people.

