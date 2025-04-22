Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones, injuring seven people

Russian troops bombarded four districts in the city of Kharkiv with attack drones on 22 April, and the city authorities recorded 12 strikes. So far, seven people have sustained injuries.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Terekhov: "A strike of the enemy Shahed attack drone was recorded in Kharkiv. Another group of UAVs is approaching the city, be careful!"

Advertisement:

Details: Terekhov stressed that five strikes had already been recorded, two of which, as early reports indicate, occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Syniehubov also reported explosions in the city and urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

"The threat remains," he added.

Advertisement:

Later, Terekhov reported that four more strikes on the city occurred and one person had sustained injuries.

Update: At 13:40, Syniehubov said that the four people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Terekhov clarified that, as early reports indicated, 12 strikes occurred. Fires broke out at some scenes of the strikes. The attack is ongoing.

Quote from Terekhov: "Four districts of Kharkiv came under fire. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed."

Updated at 14:02: Syniehubov reported that seven people had sustained injuries in the drone attack.

Background: On 22 April, the Russians attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!