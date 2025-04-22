All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, drone hits civilian car

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 April 2025, 17:00
Russians kill three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, drone hits civilian car
The image reads: An investigation has been launched. Occupying forces killed three civilians in Myrnohrad. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces killed three civilians in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 22 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 22 April, Russian forces struck the residential area in Myrnohrad. A 72-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack. The type of weapon used by the Russians is being identified.

Advertisement:

At 12:30, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian car at the entrance to the city. A 63-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were killed in the attack.

A house and a car were damaged in the settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pokrovsk District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastwarRussiawar crimes
Advertisement:
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
Half of Ukraine's EU accession clusters already screened, says bloc
Language ombudsman: Ukrainian language revives despite linguicide in occupied territories
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Vance suggests Ukraine and Russia may exchange territories as part of peace deal
Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike volunteer in Donetsk Oblast with three drones – photos, video
Russian troops advance on several fronts in eastern Ukraine – DeepState
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: one person injured, two more under rubble
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
20:29
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
20:13
Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source
20:11
UK foreign secretary calls Ukraine-focused meeting in London "valuable"
19:59
Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan
19:29
Lithuanian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine to be posthumously awarded honorary decoration
19:13
Polish foreign minister and his US counterpart discuss Ukraine talks and pressure on Russia
19:12
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
18:46
Denmark to allocate over €40 million for ammunition for Ukraine
18:32
Rubio says US has "done its best" for Ukraine peace and now understands Russia "better"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: