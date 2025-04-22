Russians kill three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, drone hits civilian car

The image reads: An investigation has been launched. Occupying forces killed three civilians in Myrnohrad. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces killed three civilians in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 22 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 22 April, Russian forces struck the residential area in Myrnohrad. A 72-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack. The type of weapon used by the Russians is being identified.

At 12:30, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian car at the entrance to the city. A 63-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were killed in the attack.

A house and a car were damaged in the settlement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pokrovsk District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes.

