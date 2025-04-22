Zelenskyy: We would really not want US to withdraw from peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he "would really not want" the United States to withdraw from the negotiation process on a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We would really not want the US to withdraw from this assistance, because it’s not only about aid, it’s also about intelligence, ballistics and lives. And generally, I think for Ukraine it would mean losing a strategic partner," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is an ally of the US, whereas the Russian Federation is an enemy.

"That’s why it’s a very dangerous moment. I believe it would not be a very good signal if the US pulls out. We very much hope that President Trump will support Ukraine and will exert pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US is ready to abandon its efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it sees no progress in this direction "in the coming days".

Later, Trump confirmed that he may give up attempts to broker a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in the absence of progress, although he did not specify the conditions under which this would happen.

