Three people injured in large-scale attack by Russian drones on Poltava – photos

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on civilian infrastructure in the Poltava hromada on the night of 22-23 April, injuring three people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Poltava hromada was attacked by enemy UAVs. As of 00:10, hits on premises belonging to businesses and open areas near civilian facilities in the Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Poltava were reported."

Updated: At 05:54, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that three people had been injured.

Firefighter extinguishing fire

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Enemy strikes targeted exclusively the city's civilian infrastructure on the night of 22-23 April. Residential buildings, premises belonging to businesses, warehouses and garages were damaged."

Details: The State Emergency Service added that one drone had crashed near a high-rise building. Windows were shattered and the facade was damaged as a result.

Fire appliance at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Earlier, Suspilne correspondents reported a large-scale Shahed drone attack on Poltava. Power cuts were recorded in the city.

