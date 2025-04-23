Key energy facility destroyed in Russian strike on Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have reportedly bombarded a key energy facility in Kherson Oblast for more than 24 hours until it was completely destroyed.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have once again cynically violated agreements, launching relentless attacks on one of our key energy infrastructure facilities for over 24 hours. The invaders have been mercilessly striking the facility that supplies electricity to the city with artillery and drones. Drone attacks are still ongoing."

Details: Prokudin added that Ukrainian forces had fought through the night to repel the Russian attacks, but "the Russians have managed to destroy the energy facility by morning".

He noted that power engineers are currently doing everything possible to stabilise the energy situation in the city.

"I urge everyone to use electricity as sparingly as possible. There may be forced outages shortly," he said.

