Man wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 22 April dies in hospital

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 April 2025, 14:53
Man wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 22 April dies in hospital
An ambulance team. Stock photo: Getty Images

A man who was seriously injured in a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on 22 April has died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Sadly, a man who was seriously injured during yesterday's enemy attack on Kharkiv died in hospital. Doctors have been fighting to save his life since yesterday."

Background: On 22 April, the Russians attacked four districts of Kharkiv with attack drones, and the city authorities recorded 12 strikes. Nine people were injured.  

