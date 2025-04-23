All Sections
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating

Ulyana Krychkovska, Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 23 April 2025, 15:17
Talks on peace plan for Ukraine begin in London with five countries participating
Talks on Ukraine in Paris. Photo: Yermak on Facebook

Multilateral talks involving senior officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, France and Germany have begun in the British capital to discuss a possible peace settlement to the war launched by Russia.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting was originally planned as a summit of foreign ministers from the five countries. However, high-level officials from the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine are now participating in the negotiations.

Separately, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey are holding bilateral consultations with Ukrainian officials.

Background:

  • Healey is also scheduled to meet with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, who is representing the United States at the talks instead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • Ukraine is represented in London by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the talks, claiming that the meeting of foreign ministers from the US, Ukraine, France, the UK and Germany did not take place because "they failed to bring positions closer" on some issues.

