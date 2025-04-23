All Sections
Kremlin comments on London ministerial-level peace talks falling through

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 April 2025, 13:39
Kremlin comments on London ministerial-level peace talks falling through
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a meeting between the foreign ministers of the US, Ukraine, France, the UK and Germany scheduled for Wednesday did not take place because "they failed to bring their positions closer" on some issues.

Source: European Pravda; Radio Mayak, quoting Peskov

Details: Peskov was commenting on the news that talks between the foreign ministers on the war in Ukraine, which were due to take place in London, have been postponed.

"As far as we understand, it has not yet been possible to bring the positions closer on some issues, so the meeting has not taken place," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia has continued to stay in contact with the Americans.

"We have no contact with the Europeans, or with the Ukrainians either, although President Putin remains open to such contact in the interests of a settlement [of the war]," Peskov said.

Peskov also answered a question about whether Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Russia this week.

"If that happens, we will let you know. I can’t say anything specific about that for now. The situation is moving quite fast. Everything is changing very quickly. We will inform you, as they say, after the fact," Peskov said.

Background:

  • Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK.
  • However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at senior official level.
  • France and Germany will be represented by diplomatic advisers to the leaders of these countries.
  • Earlier reports indicated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not attend the talks. Instead, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, had been expected to participate.

