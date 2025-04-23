Ukraine's General Staff confirms drone attack on strike UAVs factory in Russia's Tatarstan

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a drone attack on a Shahed (Geran-2) drone manufacturing facility located in Russia’s Yelabuga, over 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 23 April 2025, units of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other units of the defence forces, carried out a fire strike on a production facility for strike UAVs (Geran-2, Shahed-type and others).

The facility has a production capacity of approximately 300 pieces of various UAVs per day. It is located in the Yelabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, at a distance of 1,054 kilometres from the Ukrainian state border.

Details: The defence forces confirmed strikes and explosions in the target area.

A final assembly workshop at the facility was reportedly damaged.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

The General Staff noted that this strike is a just response by Ukraine against a strategic Russian military facility used to support Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and its terror campaign against civilians.

Background: On 23 April, drones attacked a Shahed (Geran-2) drone manufacturing facility located in Yelabuga, within the Alabuga special economic zone in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

