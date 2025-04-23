Russian Shahed UAV factory attacked by Ukraine's newest drones – UP source

Drones of the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A Shahed (Geran-2) drone manufacturing facility located in the city of Yelabuga, Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has been attacked by the latest drones of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Details: The facility was struck by fixed-wing drones carrying aerial bombs.

This is a relatively new Ukrainian development.

The drone in question is capable of flying over 1,500 kilometres.

Background: On 23 April, drones attacked a Shahed (Geran-2) drone manufacturing facility located in Yelabuga, within the Alabuga special economic zone in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

