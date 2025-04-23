Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak have shared details of the Ukrainian delegation’s meetings with European partners and US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg during their visit to London on 23 April.

Details: Sybiha wrote on X (Twitter) that the Ukrainian delegation had "a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace" with Kellogg.

"Ukraine wants the war to end more than anyone else in the world. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal," Sybiha emphasised.

Our delegation including @AndriyYermak and @rustem_umerov had a day of active diplomatic work in London.



We had three important meetings: a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian and British foreign and defense ministers @DavidLammy @JohnHealey_MP, a multilateral meeting with… pic.twitter.com/Ea9RUGLJgo — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) April 23, 2025

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian delegation had stressed: "An immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire must be the first step towards initiating talks to achieve a just and lasting peace."

"I stressed that under any circumstances, Ukraine will defend its principled positions during negotiations, as they form the foundation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Yermak added.

He also stated that an agreement was reached with Kellogg "to continue dialogue and maintain regular contact".

Background:

Talks had been expected to take place in London on 23 April between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK.

However, the UK Foreign Office later announced that the ministerial talks had been postponed and meetings would now be held at senior official level.

