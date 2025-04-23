Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's criticism by citing Crimea Declaration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to recent criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding his remarks on Crimea by recalling a statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State during Trump’s first presidential term, that affirmed the US policy of non-recognition of Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned a meeting between officials from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in London, adding that "emotions have run high today".

"We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners, in particular the USA, will act in line with its strong decisions," he added.

He shared a screenshot of the Crimea Declaration, a statement by Mike Pompeo made in 2018 while he served as secretary of state under Trump. The statement reaffirms the US policy of non-recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

