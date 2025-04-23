All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's criticism by citing Crimea Declaration

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 April 2025, 22:37
Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's criticism by citing Crimea Declaration
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to recent criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding his remarks on Crimea by recalling a statement by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State during Trump’s first presidential term, that affirmed the US policy of non-recognition of Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned a meeting between officials from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany in London, adding that "emotions have run high today".

Advertisement:

"We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners, in particular the USA, will act in line with its strong decisions," he added.

He shared a screenshot of the Crimea Declaration, a statement by Mike Pompeo made in 2018 while he served as secretary of state under Trump. The statement reaffirms the US policy of non-recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
Two children of Kyiv doctor among people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Exhumation of remains of Poles killed in 1945 begins in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Zelenskyy shortens South Africa visit as Russia's deadly attacks continue – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in South Africa to meet with its president
Trump criticises Zelenskyy's position on Crimea, says Ukraine lost it "years ago"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has info about Chinese nationals working at drone plant in Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
20:07
UK to buy New Zealand-made SYOS Aerospace drones for Ukraine in US$40m deal – photos
19:51
Women no longer go out to work, fearing rape by Wagner mercenaries: how Russia is colonising Africa
19:10
US to present demands to Russia as part of its "peace proposals" – Bloomberg
18:42
Cause of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's death has not yet been established due to body condition, Prosecutor General's Office says
18:34
EU to unveil roadmap to phase out Russian energy imports
18:17
Su-30SM fighter jet destroyed in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, reports Ukraine's intelligence – video
18:14
FT: NATO chief will urge US not to force Ukraine into unfavourable peace deal
18:06
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
18:05
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: