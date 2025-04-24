Two people injured in second missile attack on Kharkiv
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 05:22
The Russians launched a second missile attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April. Early reports have indicated that two people have been injured in the attack.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Details: Russia attacked Kharkiv with cruise missiles for the second time at night. Two explosions were heard in the city at around 05:00.
Quote: "Kharkiv came under a second cruise missile attack last night. Two explosions were heard.
One of the latest strikes hit a densely populated residential area. Windows were shattered in several high-rise buildings. Two people have been injured there. The inspection of the scenes is ongoing."
Background:
- The Russians conducted a large-scale attack on Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, launching seven missile strikes.
- At 03:00 on the night of 23-24 April, Kharkiv came under a large-scale Russian drone attack after the missile strike. Explosions were heard in the city.
- Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
