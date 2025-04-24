Explosions heard in Kharkiv during large-scale drone attack
Thursday, 24 April 2025, 03:35
The city of Kharkiv has come under a large-scale Russian drone attack after a missile strike on the night of 23-24 April. Explosions have been heard in the city.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Quote: "Now Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion was heard. Shahed drones are still flying in the airspace. Be careful!"
Advertisement:
Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the city was under Russian drone attack for over half an hour.
Background:
- The Russians conducted a large-scale attack on Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, launching seven missile strikes.
- Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!