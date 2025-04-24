All Sections
Explosions heard in Kharkiv during large-scale drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 24 April 2025, 03:35
Explosions heard in Kharkiv during large-scale drone attack
UAVs. Stock photo: Getty Images

The city of Kharkiv has come under a large-scale Russian drone attack after a missile strike on the night of 23-24 April. Explosions have been heard in the city.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Now Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion was heard. Shahed drones are still flying in the airspace. Be careful!"

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the city was under Russian drone attack for over half an hour.

Background:

  • The Russians conducted a large-scale attack on Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April, launching seven missile strikes.
  • Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 April, using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

