Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy

Speaking to journalists, US President Donald Trump has said that Russia is supposedly ready to conclude a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, he noted that reaching an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proved more difficult than he had expected.

Source: Trump in the Oval Office

Details: Trump said that he believes Russia is ready for negotiations. However, he believes it is difficult to find a common language with the Ukrainian president to achieve a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

Quote: "I will say that I think Russia is ready, and a lot of people said Russia wanted to go for the whole thing. I think we have a deal with Russia, we have to get a deal with Zelenskyy. And I hope that Zelenskyy… I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy but so far it’s been harder. But that’s okay, it’s alright. But I think we have a deal with both. I hope they do it because we spend a lot of money. But this is about a lot of humanity."

Details: Trump has once again criticised the Joe Biden administration for its large-scale spending to support Ukraine.

"We are spending hundreds of billions of dollars through Biden. Biden should have never let that war happen. We’re spending hundreds of billions, maybe US$350 billion we’ve given to Ukraine, and we could use that money right here," he said.

Background:

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position on non-recognition of Crimea as Russian is detrimental to peace talks.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States had a better understanding of Russia's position on its war against Ukraine because "we finally talked to them after three years of silence".

It was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump handed over a one-page document to Ukraine last week in Paris, which was presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement, and the main points of this proposal are outlined here.

Among other things, the US is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace deal.

