President of Poland: Ukraine will have to make concessions in peace talks

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Ukraine will have to make certain compromises in peace talks with Russia.

Source: European Pravda; Andrzej Duda in an exclusive interview with Euronews

Quote from Andrzej Duda: "It has to be a compromise. I mean, de facto this peace should, in my personal opinion, come down to the fact that neither side will be able to say that it won this war, because each side in some sense will have to step down."

Details: The president of Poland said that Ukraine will also "have to step down in some sense, because that's what will probably happen".

"To what extent? It is difficult for me to answer at this stage," Andrzej Duda said.

Duda also noted that the war is harmful to both countries.

The Polish president stressed that "it is only this American pressure that can really bring this war to an end and help forge a peace that will not be comfortable for either side".

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that President Trump’s administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, presented as a "final" offer for peace – the key points of that proposal are outlined in this news.

Among other things, the US is reportedly ready to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.

The Financial Times writes that some European officials fear that disagreements over the Trump administration's unilateral draft "peace deal", which would see the United States recognise Crimea as part of Russia, will undermine transatlantic security and even disrupt the NATO summit in late June.

Unnamed European officials say they will stick to their long-standing position: they will not accept anything that affects Ukraine's sovereignty, which is something that Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes.

