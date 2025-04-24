All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 April 2025, 20:14
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States has a deadline for achieving a "peace agreement" between Ukraine and Russia and that both countries must "come to the negotiating table".

Source: Trump speaking to journalists ahead of a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on 24 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We're waiting a long time. They have to get to the table. And I think we're going to get peace," Trump said, expressing confidence that Kyiv and Moscow "both want peace".

Advertisement:

The US President also claimed that "5,000 young people" are dying each week in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and that he does not like "that it takes long at all".

"But I think they both want to make peace. I do believe so. There’s a lot of hatred there, there's a lot of very bad blood, a lot of distrust. But I think, I hope we’re gonna get there – for the sake of a lot of young people that are dying," Trump added.

He then said he has his own "deadline" by which peace must be reached.

Advertisement:

"I have my own deadline... And after that, we're going to have a very much different attitude. But I think that there's a very good chance of getting it done [reaching peace – ed.]," Trump concluded.

Background: 

  • Trump previously stated he was "not happy" with Russian missile strikes on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people and addressed the Kremlin leader directly: "Vladimir, stop!"
  • Bloomberg reported that the US intends to demand that Russia recognise Ukraine’s right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpnegotiationspeaceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London
Trump reacts to latest Russian strike on Kyiv: "Vladimir, STOP!"
Trump: We have deal with Russia, now we need deal with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Car explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
11:19
"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video
10:48
US allies concerned about Trump's "peace plan" with territorial concessions to Russia – CNN
10:31
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: