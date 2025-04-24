Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States has a deadline for achieving a "peace agreement" between Ukraine and Russia and that both countries must "come to the negotiating table".
Source: Trump speaking to journalists ahead of a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on 24 April, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "We're waiting a long time. They have to get to the table. And I think we're going to get peace," Trump said, expressing confidence that Kyiv and Moscow "both want peace".
The US President also claimed that "5,000 young people" are dying each week in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and that he does not like "that it takes long at all".
"But I think they both want to make peace. I do believe so. There’s a lot of hatred there, there's a lot of very bad blood, a lot of distrust. But I think, I hope we’re gonna get there – for the sake of a lot of young people that are dying," Trump added.
He then said he has his own "deadline" by which peace must be reached.
"I have my own deadline... And after that, we're going to have a very much different attitude. But I think that there's a very good chance of getting it done [reaching peace – ed.]," Trump concluded.
Background:
- Trump previously stated he was "not happy" with Russian missile strikes on Kyiv that killed at least 12 people and addressed the Kremlin leader directly: "Vladimir, stop!"
- Bloomberg reported that the US intends to demand that Russia recognise Ukraine’s right to maintain its own armed forces and defence industry as part of a broader peace agreement.
