Zelenskyy: Russia likely struck Kyiv with North Korean missile

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russian strike on the capital which has claimed the lives of at least 12 people had likely been carried out using a ballistic missile produced by North Korea.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details. If the information that this missile was made in North Korea is confirmed, this will be further proof of the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang. They kill people and torment lives together – that is the only meaning behind their cooperation. Russia continuously uses such weapons – missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang got the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly under real wartime conditions."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenslyy said that the rubble caused by the Russian missile strike on Kyiv is still being cleared.

He also reported that the Russians had used over 200 missiles and attack drones against Ukrainians on Thursday 27 April alone. As of now, over 100 people have been injured and 12 people killed.

Quote: "There must be real pressure on Russia to stop this. Even in the midst of international diplomatic efforts to end this war, Russia continues killing civilians. That means Putin is not afraid. There must be a full and unconditional halt to the strikes, and Russia must agree to it. This war must be ended justly. And to truly guarantee the safety of our people, we need to strengthen our air shield."

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. In particular, it is known that 12 people were killed in the Russian strike on Kyiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!