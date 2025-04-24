All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 April 2025, 17:44
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
The search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 12. Emergency workers have recovered two more bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the Ukrainian capital. 

Source: Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the Kyiv branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs; Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "As of 17:30, the death toll in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has risen to 12: emergency workers have retrieved the bodies of two more from under the rubble."

Details: Earlier, Petrov told Ukrainska Pravda that rescue workers had recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

 
The search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike
Photo: State Emergency Service

It was later reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs that the deceased was a 27-year-old woman.

As of now, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Update: At 16:53, emergency workers reported recovering the body of another person from under the rubble.

Quote: "As of 16:45, the death toll from the Russian strike on the capital has risen to 10, with 90 people injured. Search and rescue operations continue."

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were activated.
  • As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.
  • By morning, it was reported that the number of casualties had already exceeded 70, while phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.
  • Rescue workers later reported pulling a man out alive from the ruins of the destroyed building.
  • As of 15:00, eight people were confirmed dead following the Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. One body part remains unidentified. A total of 90 people have been injured, with 44 taken to hospital. 
  • As a result of the strike, siblings Nikita, 21, and Sofiia, 19, were killed.

