Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo

The search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike. Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll from the latest large-scale Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 12. Emergency workers have recovered two more bodies from under the rubble of a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the Ukrainian capital.

Source: Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the Kyiv branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs; Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "As of 17:30, the death toll in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has risen to 12: emergency workers have retrieved the bodies of two more from under the rubble."

Details: Earlier, Petrov told Ukrainska Pravda that rescue workers had recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

It was later reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs that the deceased was a 27-year-old woman.

As of now, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Update: At 16:53, emergency workers reported recovering the body of another person from under the rubble.

Quote: "As of 16:45, the death toll from the Russian strike on the capital has risen to 10, with 90 people injured. Search and rescue operations continue."

Background:



Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were activated.

As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

By morning, it was reported that the number of casualties had already exceeded 70, while phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Rescue workers later reported pulling a man out alive from the ruins of the destroyed building.

As of 15:00, eight people were confirmed dead following the Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. One body part remains unidentified. A total of 90 people have been injured, with 44 taken to hospital.

As a result of the strike, siblings Nikita, 21, and Sofiia, 19, were killed.

