Zelenskyy: Russia intensified assault operations during large-scale strike

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 25 April 2025, 01:34
Zelenskyy: Russia intensified assault operations during large-scale strike
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that "the Russians tried to go on the offence under the cover of their massive strike".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Nearly 150 Russian attacks on our positions and over 4,500 instances of shelling, including with heavy weaponry."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that the most difficult situation had occurred on the Pokrovsk front.

Quote: "Basically, the Russians tried to go on the offence under the cover of their massive strike. 

While the bulk of our forces were focused on protection from missiles and drones, the Russians significantly intensified their ground attacks.

The Russians were met with a strong response."

Background: 

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. In particular, it is known that 12 people were killed in the Russian strike on Kyiv.
  • Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strike on the capital, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, had likely been conducted with a ballistic missile produced by North Korea.

