Progress made on mineral extraction deal with US, says Ukraine's finance minister

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko has stated that "there was progress" towards signing a deal on mineral extraction, although negotiations between Ukraine and the United States are still ongoing.

Source: Marchenko in a comment to Reuters

Details: The news agency notes that Ukraine and the US still need to resolve several issues before signing the mineral extraction agreement.

Marchenko stated that Kyiv officials are working to finalise the agreement "as fast as we can", though he did not specify a timeframe for the conclusion of talks.

Quote: "There was progress and now our teams are working very closely together. There are still some questions which we are discussing."

Background: Ukraine and the United States have previously signed a memorandum of understanding confirming their intention to finalise and sign a deal beneficial to both nations.



