Russians drop bomb on house in Donetsk Oblast, killing father and son – photo

Russian forces attacked a residential building in the village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 25 April, dropping an air bomb and killing two people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "At 05:10, enemy forces conducted two airstrikes on the village of Yarova in the Lyman hromada. As a result of a direct strike on a residential building at their place of residence, a 61-year-old man and his 88-year-old father sustained fatal injuries." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: It turned out that the Russians attacked the settlement with a FAB-250 air bomb.

Aftermath of a Russian strike on Yarova.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

About 10 residential buildings, a shop and an outbuilding were damaged in the village.

