Parliaments of seven countries remind Trump of consequences of negotiating with war criminal Putin

Chairs of foreign affairs committees of European parliaments have issued a joint statement calling on US President Donald Trump and the US Congress to "demonstrate true leadership" in confronting Russia.

Source: a document obtained by European Pravda

Details: The document was signed by seven chairs of foreign affairs committees, including the Chairman of the Ukrainian Committee, Oleksandr Merezhko. Among the signatories were also the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the United Kingdom, who were later joined by their Czech counterpart.

"Against the backdrop of recent developments related to the negotiation process and Russian strikes on Ukraine’s civilian population, the chairs of foreign affairs committees of several European parliaments issued a joint statement, in which they called things by their name and addressed President Trump and the US Congress," Merezhko told European Pravda.

The signatories called for an end to the "policy of appeasement" and instead spoke out in support of a firm stance against Russia’s terrorist regime.

They urged European countries to immediately confiscate Russia’s frozen assets and redirect them to support Ukraine.

"There can be no compromise and no external pressure on Ukraine regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The signatories also specifically called on the United States and other NATO members to admit Ukraine to NATO without delay, and on EU member states to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"We must not repeat the mistakes of Munich in 1938. Negotiating with the war criminal Putin is evidently futile; his main objective is to undermine and humiliate our ally, the United States," the statement emphasised.

The joint statement.

Photo: European Pravda

Background:

Earlier, Trump stated that he was "not happy" with Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, and addressed the Kremlin's leader: "Vladimir, STOP!"

Trump also stated that Russia had already made a "pretty big concession" in terms of a peaceful settlement.

