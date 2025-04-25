Another Air Assault Corps of Ukraine’s Armed Forces joins fight against Russians

A coat of arms of the 8th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stock photo: Air Assault Troops

A new military command unit has started operation within Ukraine’s Armed Forces – the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces (AAF).

Source: Air Assault Forces press service

Details: The creation of the corps is intended to enable more effective command over subordinate brigades, improved personnel management, and faster logistical and operational support.

The corps is built around a core of experienced officers and sergeants who are well-versed in modern warfare and have faced one of the most brutal enemies on the battlefield.

The 8th Corps includes combat brigades that became legendary during the Anti-Terrorist Operation [the ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is a term used from 2014 to 2018 by the media, the government of Ukraine and the OSCE to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists – ed.], Joint Forces Operation, as well as those that were formed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, namely:

46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade

95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Air Assault Forces

as well as combat and logistics support units.

Quote from the corps commander, Colonel Dmytro Voloshyn: "Clear planning and coordination, a strong fist and concentration on the front are the principles by which the 8th Airborne Corps will fight!"

