Russian strike destroys medical battalion base in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

A base belonging to the Hospitallers, a volunteer medical battalion, has been destroyed as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 25 April.

Source: Yana Zinkevych, founder of the battalion, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians attacked Pavlohrad this morning. Children were killed, civilians were killed, peaceful homes were destroyed. Our battalion's base, and all the property and equipment that were in it, has been completely wiped out. They have struck at the heart once again. They have erased 10 years of work by thousands of people."

Details: Zinkevych added that the base had provided shelter not only to paramedics and soldiers, but also to displaced persons and even animals.

Quote: "Our life – full of love and unity – was there, and now there is only ash, ruins, shattered glass, and a silence that screams with unspeakable pain. The memory of our fallen Hospitallers was there, and artefacts of their priceless lives and heroism, which are gone now too."

Details: Zinkevych has launched a new fundraising campaign with a target of UAH 20 million (about US$478,200) to establish a new base.

The destroyed Hospitallers’ base. Photo: Yana Zinkevych

For reference: The Hospitallers are a Ukrainian volunteer medical battalion that has participated in the Russo-Ukrainian war in Donbas since 2014. They provide first aid and pre-medical care and evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the battlefield.

Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, causing fires in several settlements. Three people were killed and 14 injured in Pavlohrad.

