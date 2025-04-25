All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strike destroys medical battalion base in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 April 2025, 20:55
Russian strike destroys medical battalion base in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
The destroyed Hospitallers’ base. Photo: Yana Zinkevych

A base belonging to the Hospitallers, a volunteer medical battalion, has been destroyed as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 25 April.

Source: Yana Zinkevych, founder of the battalion, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians attacked Pavlohrad this morning. Children were killed, civilians were killed, peaceful homes were destroyed. Our battalion's base, and all the property and equipment that were in it, has been completely wiped out. They have struck at the heart once again. They have erased 10 years of work by thousands of people."

Advertisement:

Details: Zinkevych added that the base had provided shelter not only to paramedics and soldiers, but also to displaced persons and even animals.

Quote: "Our life – full of love and unity – was there, and now there is only ash, ruins, shattered glass, and a silence that screams with unspeakable pain. The memory of our fallen Hospitallers was there, and artefacts of their priceless lives and heroism, which are gone now too."

Advertisement:

Details: Zinkevych has launched a new fundraising campaign with a target of UAH 20 million (about US$478,200) to establish a new base.

 
The destroyed Hospitallers’ base.
Photo: Yana Zinkevych
 
The destroyed Hospitallers’ base.
Photo: Yana Zinkevych

For reference: The Hospitallers are a Ukrainian volunteer medical battalion that has participated in the Russo-Ukrainian war in Donbas since 2014. They provide first aid and pre-medical care and evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the battlefield.

Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, causing fires in several settlements. Three people were killed and 14 injured in Pavlohrad.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign minister
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia attacks Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles
Russian strike on bus in Marhanets: number of casualties rises to 54
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Russian strike destroys medical battalion base in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
20:39
Russian ambassador booed at WWII commemoration event in Germany after showing up uninvited – photo
20:25
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
19:46
Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
19:45
Ukraine responds to Trump's peace plan
19:13
Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
19:00
UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine
18:59
Man and his daughter killed in Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:58
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
18:14
Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: