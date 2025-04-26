All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kropyvnytskyi comes under another Russian drone attack: 10 explosions heard

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 26 April 2025, 02:02
Kropyvnytskyi comes under another Russian drone attack: 10 explosions heard
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast with drones on the night of 25-26 April.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Kropyvnytskyi

Quote: "Kropyvnytskyi has experienced another enemy drone attack. As of now, we know that the premises of a warehouse were damaged. Rescue workers are working at the site. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Suspilne correspondents reported that 10 explosions were heard in the city between 00:25 and 00:52. An air-raid warning was in effect in Kirovohrad Oblast from 23:17 on 25 April to 01:15 on 26 April.

Background: On the evening of 19 March, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Kropyvnytskyi. It was reported that 14 people had been injured, including 7 children. Later, a man who had suffered burns on 90% of his body in the Russian attack died in hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kirovohrad Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
Kirovohrad Oblast
Number of casualties in large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's Kropyvnytskyi rises to 14 – video
Trains rerouted in Kirovohrad Oblast due to damage following Russian attack
Russian drone hits multi-storey building in Kirovohrad Oblast: fire breaks out, three people injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:02
Four injured in Russian drone strike on minibus near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
11:46
Ukrainian volunteers rescue animals in frontline Zaporizhzhia: fluffiest photo report
11:05
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Trump in Rome
10:28
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
09:22
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
09:01
Russia kills two residents in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast
08:44
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
08:27
Teenager injured by falling Russian drone debris in Kharkiv
08:06
UpdatedRussian drone strikes nine-storey building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring people
07:52
Russia lost 1,110 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: