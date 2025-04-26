Kropyvnytskyi comes under another Russian drone attack: 10 explosions heard

The Russians attacked the city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast with drones on the night of 25-26 April.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Kropyvnytskyi

Quote: "Kropyvnytskyi has experienced another enemy drone attack. As of now, we know that the premises of a warehouse were damaged. Rescue workers are working at the site. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Details: Suspilne correspondents reported that 10 explosions were heard in the city between 00:25 and 00:52. An air-raid warning was in effect in Kirovohrad Oblast from 23:17 on 25 April to 01:15 on 26 April.

Background: On the evening of 19 March, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Kropyvnytskyi. It was reported that 14 people had been injured, including 7 children. Later, a man who had suffered burns on 90% of his body in the Russian attack died in hospital.

