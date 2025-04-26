Italian PM believes Zelenskyy-Trump meeting has "huge meaning"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the meeting between US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome has "a huge meaning".

Source: Meloni, quoted by European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Quote: "Seeing Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking about peace at the funeral of the Pope of Peace has such a huge meaning...

Today has been a historic day."

Background:

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed reservations about diplomatic talks on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral ceremony.

Before Pope Francis's funeral, Zelenskyy and Trump met in Rome. The meeting took place amid US pressure on Kyiv in an attempt to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

