DeepState analysts report locations where Ukrainian troops are still fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 April 2025, 00:52
DeepState analysts report locations where Ukrainian troops are still fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast
A map of hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: The group noted that the Russians reported on Saturday 26 April that they had driven Ukrainian defence forces out of Kursk Oblast.

However, DeepState stressed that these claims are untrue, although the situation in the area "remains far from ideal".

Quote: "The enemy has made gains in Kursk Oblast, nearly fully occupying the settlement of Gornal and advancing near Oleshnya.

These are the last villages where the defence forces still maintain control. The Kursk operation remains ongoing, with Ukrainian troops continuing to fight against the Russians and Koreans [North Korean troops fighting for Moscow – ed.].

Enemy logistics, troop concentrations, etc., are being actively hunted down and struck."

Details: DeepState also reports that the Russians keep trying to advance and gain a foothold in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Analysts say they are amassing forces in the village of Zhuravka and are trying to approach the village of Bilovody.

Quote: "They're also consolidating and building up in Basivka, trying to move towards Lokny, but to no avail so far.

The defence forces are making every effort to prevent the Katsaps [Russians] from advancing and consolidating."

Background: 

  • On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin received a report that Russian forces had "expelled Ukrainian troops from Gornal", the last settlement held by Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff emphasised that reports by senior Russian military command regarding the alleged end of hostilities in Kursk Oblast are untrue.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

