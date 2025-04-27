Ukrainian resistance sabotages railway and disrupts Russian logistics in occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos

The ATESH resistance movement have reported destroying a transformer cabinet on a railway in Luhansk Oblast, disrupting Russian logistics and causing delays in the supply of equipment and spare parts. [ATESH is a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.]

Source: ATESH on social media

Details: Atesh noted that its members had destroyed a transformer cabinet on the railway near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk Oblast.

Quote: "The occupiers used this route to transport supplies for troops, military equipment and personnel.

This successful sabotage has disrupted the logistics of the occupying forces and delayed the supply of equipment and spare parts."

Details: The partisans also posted a photo of the transformer cabinet engulfed in flames.

The transformer cabinet on fire. Photo: ATESH

