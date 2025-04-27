All Sections
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 27 April 2025, 12:41
A launcher for a NASAMS air defence system. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force has reported on the performance of operators using a Western-supplied NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system, detailing how 11 Russian cruise missiles were downed in a single engagement.

Source: a video by Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The third modification of the NASAMS system was one of the first transferred to Ukraine by its partners. The first Norwegian short-range system arrived in Ukraine in autumn 2022.

The system consists of a command post, a radar and launchers, each holding six anti-aircraft guided missiles. When Russia launches an airstrike with a large number of missiles, the radar detects these targets, operators select the launchers, fire on the targets, and report the results. A unit featured in the video is credited with destroying more than 150 targets, primarily cruise missiles and other threats.

Quote from the system's operators: "We shot down 11 cruise missiles in a single anti-aircraft engagement, which lasted no more than two minutes. Russian propagandists often blame our air defence, but this is a complete lie. If the AIM-120 AMRAAM missile doesn't hit its target, it self-destructs in the air. It doesn’t possess the same explosive power as Russian ballistic missiles."

Details: The Air Force emphasises that the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system is designed to target aerodynamic threats such as aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles of various modifications, and drones. The system is not equipped to engage ballistic targets, as the NASAMS radar cannot detect them, and the AIM-120 AMRAAM missile cannot intercept them.

The Air Force hopes its partners will continue supplying missiles for the NASAMS system, as their stockpiles are crucial for saving lives, protecting cities and ensuring a peaceful life in Ukraine.

