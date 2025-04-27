"We left Kursk Oblast? Haven't heard": Ukraine's Special Forces reveal details of new operation – video

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have reported that they continue to carry out missions in Russia's Kursk Oblast and have captured Russian soldiers.

Source: SOF press service

Quote: "While Chief of the Russian General Staff Gerasimov reports on the 'liberation' of Kursk Oblast from Ukraine's security and defence forces, operators of the 73rd Centre of the Special Operations Forces continue to successfully complete missions in this region.

Just yesterday, a group from the 73rd SOF Centre eliminated an entire enemy group during special actions in Kursk Oblast... The mission continues!"

Details: It is reported that during the special operation, SOF fighters also forced two Russian soldiers to surrender. One of the prisoners of war was evacuated to safety on a stretcher, while the other hobbled along on his own.

Background:

On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was informed that the last settlement in Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had allegedly been "liberated from Ukrainian forces".

Ukraine’s General Staff stressed that the claims by senior Russian officials about the end of fighting in Kursk Oblast do not correspond to reality.

On 27 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops continue active defensive operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

