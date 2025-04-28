Germany pledges that it will help Ukraine even if US does not

Germany has pledged further military assistance to Ukraine from Berlin, even if the US stops supporting it.

Source: European Pravda; German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius; German TV news service Tagesschau

Details: The German defence minister stressed that the provision of further military assistance to Ukraine is clearly enshrined in the coalition agreement.

"If Ukraine falls, if Putin wins this war in the sense that he occupies Ukraine or even just a significant part of it, it will pose the greatest threat to the NATO area and, by the way, also to neighbouring countries such as Moldova and Georgia," Pistorius said.

He said that it should be clear to everyone that "this is not only about solidarity with Ukraine; it is about our security and peace in Europe."

In addition, Pistorius compared the US proposal - that Ukraine make territorial concessions as part of a peace deal - to surrender.

Background: Pistorius recently announced another military aid package for Ukraine which will include four IRIS-T air defence systems.

