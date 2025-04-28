All Sections
Unique operation: UAV operators rescue three Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity using drones – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 April 2025, 12:12
Screenshot from the video

UAV operators from Ukraine’s defence forces have rescued three Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces during active combat operations on the Sumy front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Drone operators from border guard reconnaissance units detected a Russian group that had captured three Ukrainian defenders. Several UAV crews from the 1st Separate Tank Siversk Brigade were deployed to intercept and wipe out the Russian troops.

The Ukrainian UAV operators carried out a unique joint operation, managing to separate the Russians from the Ukrainian soldiers and, by dropping munitions, forced the Russian troops to flee. The strikes were so precise that the Russians had no chance: they abandoned the POWs and retreated to save their own lives. 

Subsequently, with the combined efforts of operators from defence force units and using drone lights for guidance, the Ukrainian soldiers were successfully brought back to Ukrainian positions.

