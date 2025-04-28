All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 April 2025, 12:50
Su-27 fighter jet. Stock photo

A Su-27 fighter jet belonging to Ukraine’s Air Force was lost during a complex combat mission involving aviation support for troops and the repelling of an air attack by Russian strike UAVs on the morning of 28 April.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine press service

Details: A specially established commission has begun investigating the causes of the incident.

The pilot successfully ejected and a search and rescue team promptly arrived at the landing site. The pilot was taken to hospital for diagnosis. His life and health are not in danger, and his condition is stable.

Background: The Su-27 (NATO reporting name: Flanker) is a Soviet-designed heavy multirole, highly manoeuvrable, all-weather, fourth-generation fighter jet. It was developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau, entered service with the air force in 1985, and was officially adopted in 1990. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it continued to be produced in Russia.

