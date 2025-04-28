Ukraine's foreign minister: If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately, not wait until 8 May

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on the Kremlin's statement about the unilateral declaration of a "truce" on 8 May, emphasising that if Russia truly desires peace, it should cease fire immediately rather than tie it to symbolic dates.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately.

Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days – so it is real, not just for a parade."

Details: Sybiha also stressed that Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, sustainable and complete ceasefire.

"And this is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days," he added.

Background:

The Kremlin reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had unilaterally declared a "truce" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Earlier, Putin had already announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.

Ukrainian defenders on most fronts did not witness the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

