Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack

Kyiv says goodbye to the family who died in the Russian attack on 24 April. Photo: Suspilne

Kyiv says goodbye to the family who died in the massive Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April – 17-year-old Danylo Khudei, as well as his parents, Viktoriia and Oleh.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony at the Baikove Cemetery crematorium, as reported by Suspilne.

The family lived in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, on the first floor of the apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile.

Danylo's younger sister, Yana, survived and is in the hospital. The teenager also has an older sister.

"Yana is now in the hospital; the best doctors are taking care of her. She is conscious, but her leg is broken, the ligaments in her other leg are torn, and her rib is broken. She is now in a stable condition.

She really wanted to come yesterday, she even started getting up despite the pain, forcing herself. She actually got up yesterday. The doctors said it was not necessary and did not let her go," said Andrii, a friend of the family.

He lives next door to the apartment building destroyed by the Russian missile and admits that he too was injured in the attack. He remembers the deceased family with great fondness.

"It was an incredible family. They were such people that you could even go to their house without calling; they were happy to see you. Uncle Oleh always said: "If you need anything, just tell me and I'll come". Dania also helped out a lot when I was feeling unwell. He would run and buy medicine and bring it to me," says a family friend.

Danylo's teachers and fellow students came to say goodbye to Danylo, Viktoriia and Oleh. He was studying at the Kyiv Aviation Vocational College, majoring in Aviation and Rocket and Space Engineering. Danylo's friend Oleksandr says that he wanted to become an aircraft electrician and restore Antonov An-225 Mriia.

Many people came to say goodbye to the victims. Photo: Suspilne. Kyiv

Friends say that the 17-year-old boy was fond of sports and loved aviation.

Danylo’s friends say that his father was a military man: he served as a tanker from 2022, was later injured and underwent rehabilitation. Two weeks before the tragedy, he came home, said Danylo's group curator, deputy director of the college, Dmytro Shevchenko.

Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April: what is known

On the night of 23-24 April, Russia fired 215 missiles of various types and drones at Ukraine. Most of them were used to attack Kyiv, where an entire neighbourhood was damaged.

On the morning of 25 April, rescue workers completed search and rescue operations. The attack injured nearly 90 people and killed 12 others.

The Russian missile took the lives of brother and sister, 21-year-old Nikita and 19-year-old Sofiia. They were the children of Yaroslav Kozlov, a neurologist at the University Clinic of the Kyiv National University.

Later, it was reported that the number of victims of the attack on the capital had increased to 13 people – on 28 April, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that a 45-year-old man had died in hospital from burns. He is survived by a young daughter and a 6-year-old grandson.

