All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 28 April 2025, 16:58
Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack
Kyiv says goodbye to the family who died in the Russian attack on 24 April. Photo: Suspilne

Kyiv says goodbye to the family who died in the massive Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April – 17-year-old Danylo Khudei, as well as his parents, Viktoriia and Oleh.

Source: Suspilne

Details: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony at the Baikove Cemetery crematorium, as reported by Suspilne.

Advertisement:

The family lived in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, on the first floor of the apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile.

Danylo's younger sister, Yana, survived and is in the hospital. The teenager also has an older sister.

"Yana is now in the hospital; the best doctors are taking care of her. She is conscious, but her leg is broken, the ligaments in her other leg are torn, and her rib is broken. She is now in a stable condition.

Advertisement:

She really wanted to come yesterday, she even started getting up despite the pain, forcing herself. She actually got up yesterday. The doctors said it was not necessary and did not let her go," said Andrii, a friend of the family.

He lives next door to the apartment building destroyed by the Russian missile and admits that he too was injured in the attack. He remembers the deceased family with great fondness.

"It was an incredible family. They were such people that you could even go to their house without calling; they were happy to see you. Uncle Oleh always said: "If you need anything, just tell me and I'll come". Dania also helped out a lot when I was feeling unwell. He would run and buy medicine and bring it to me," says a family friend.

Danylo's teachers and fellow students came to say goodbye to Danylo, Viktoriia and Oleh. He was studying at the Kyiv Aviation Vocational College, majoring in Aviation and Rocket and Space Engineering. Danylo's friend Oleksandr says that he wanted to become an aircraft electrician and restore Antonov An-225 Mriia.

 
Many people came to say goodbye to the victims.
Photo: Suspilne. Kyiv

Friends say that the 17-year-old boy was fond of sports and loved aviation.

Danylo’s friends say that his father was a military man: he served as a tanker from 2022, was later injured and underwent rehabilitation. Two weeks before the tragedy, he came home, said Danylo's group curator, deputy director of the college, Dmytro Shevchenko.

Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April: what is known

On the night of 23-24 April, Russia fired 215 missiles of various types and drones at Ukraine. Most of them were used to attack Kyiv, where an entire neighbourhood was damaged.

On the morning of 25 April, rescue workers completed search and rescue operations. The attack injured nearly 90 people and killed 12 others.

The Russian missile took the lives of brother and sister, 21-year-old Nikita and 19-year-old Sofiia. They were the children of Yaroslav Kozlov, a neurologist at the University Clinic of the Kyiv National University.

Later, it was reported that the number of victims of the attack on the capital had increased to 13 people – on 28 April, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that a 45-year-old man had died in hospital from burns. He is survived by a young daughter and a 6-year-old grandson.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivattackcasualties
Advertisement:
White House reacts to Putin's "truce" by saying Trump wants permanent ceasefire
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
All News
Kyiv
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv on 24 April rises to 13: man, 45, dies in hospital
Russia's 24 April attack on Kyiv damaged 54 apartment buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
19:47
Russian shadow fleet tanker nearly caused environmental catastrophe near Finland
19:17
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
17:39
German president promises his country will be "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe"
17:37
Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar
17:16
Four children evacuated from Russian-occupied Kherson, including boy targeted for military service
17:01
Russian drones destroy major agricultural company in Kharkiv Oblast
16:58
Kyiv bids farewell to 17-year-old Danylo and his parents, victims of Russian attack
16:55
Ukraine offers Europe help in restoring power grids
16:44
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
16:42
White House reacts to Putin's "truce" by saying Trump wants permanent ceasefire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: