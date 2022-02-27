The world-famous AN-225 Mriia, one of the largest and most powerful aeroplanes in existence, was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the Hostomel Airport.

Quote: The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aircraft, the legendary AH-225 Mriia. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv, where the plane was stored. Its repair will cost more than US$3 billion and will take a long time to complete. Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state is the one paying for these repairs.

Details: Two employees of the Antonov airfield, one current and one former, said that Mriia was burned down as a result of the Russian air attack on Hostomel. Sources also provided a photo of the destroyed hangar where Mriia was parked as confirmation. This information was later confirmed by Anatolii Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha, a town located 4 kilometres away from Hostomel.

Quote: "After their fifth air raid, Mriia was completely destroyed. It happened on the first day (24 February – ed.). It was attacked by helicopters."

Other Antonov airfield planes managed to take off before the Russian invasion. The AN-124-100 Ruslan, board number UR-82007, departed to Malaysia on 23 February."

