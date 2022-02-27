Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine's legendary aircraft AN-225 Mriya destroyed by Russian invaders

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 16:35

The world-famous AN-225 Mriya, one of the largest and most powerful airplanes in existence, was destroyed as a result of the attack on the Hostomil Airport by Russian troops.

Quote: The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation,  the legendary AH-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomil near Kyiv, where the plane was parked. Its restoration will cost more than $3 billion (US) and will take a long time to complete. Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works.

Details: Two employees of the Antonov, the current and former ones, said that as a result of the Russian air attack on Hostomil, Mriya was burned down. Sources also provided as a confirmation a photo of the destroyed hangar where Mriya was parked. This information was later confirmed by Anatoliy Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha, a town located 4 kilometers away from Hostomil.

Quote: "After their fifth air raid, Mriya was completely destroyed. It happened on the first day (February 24 - ed.). It was attacked by helicopters."

Other Antonov planes managed to take off before the Russian invasion. Thus, AN-124-100 Ruslan, board number UR-82007, departed to Malaysia on February 23rd."

