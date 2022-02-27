All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's legendary aircraft AN-225 Mriia destroyed by Russian invaders

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 27 February 2022, 15:35
Ukraine's legendary aircraft AN-225 Mriia destroyed by Russian invaders

The world-famous AN-225 Mriia, one of the largest and most powerful aeroplanes in existence, was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on the Hostomel Airport.

Quote: The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aircraft, the legendary AH-225 Mriia. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv, where the plane was stored. Its repair will cost more than US$3 billion and will take a long time to complete. Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state is the one paying for these repairs.

Details: Two employees of the Antonov airfield, one current and one former, said that Mriia was burned down as a result of the Russian air attack on Hostomel. Sources also provided a photo of the destroyed hangar where Mriia was parked as confirmation. This information was later confirmed by Anatolii Fedoruk, Mayor of Bucha, a town located 4 kilometres away from Hostomel.

Advertisement:

Quote: "After their fifth air raid, Mriia was completely destroyed. It happened on the first day (24 February – ed.). It was attacked by helicopters."

Other Antonov airfield planes managed to take off before the Russian invasion. The AN-124-100 Ruslan, board number UR-82007, departed to Malaysia on 23 February."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: