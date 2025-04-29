Macron: Pressure on Russia will increase in coming days to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that international pressure on Russia will be intensified in the next eight to ten days to achieve a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to Macron's interview with Paris Match

Quote: "In the next eight to ten days we will increase pressure on Russia. I remain cautious, as part of this equation depends on Moscow. We need to be united."

Details: Macron stressed that the next two weeks would be decisive in efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

He said he had managed to convince the United States of the importance of increasing pressure on the Kremlin, including possible new sanctions.

Macron expressed cautious optimism, noting that a ceasefire is now "closer than ever before".

He also added that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the Vatican helped increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

Background:

On 6 April, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stated that Russia, with its constant shelling, was making a mockery of proposals for peace talks.

On 16 April, following his meeting with Zelenskyy in Rome, Macron stated that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and now Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must prove he genuinely seeks peace.

