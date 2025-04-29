All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron: Pressure on Russia will increase in coming days to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 29 April 2025, 01:33
Macron: Pressure on Russia will increase in coming days to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine
Macron and Zelenskyy. Photo: Emmanuel Macron on Facebook

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that international pressure on Russia will be intensified in the next eight to ten days to achieve a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster, with reference to Macron's interview with Paris Match

Quote: "In the next eight to ten days we will increase pressure on Russia. I remain cautious, as part of this equation depends on Moscow. We need to be united."

Advertisement:

Details: Macron stressed that the next two weeks would be decisive in efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

He said he had managed to convince the United States of the importance of increasing pressure on the Kremlin, including possible new sanctions.

Macron expressed cautious optimism, noting that a ceasefire is now "closer than ever before".

Advertisement:

He also added that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the Vatican helped increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

Background:

  • On 6 April, Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and stated that Russia, with its constant shelling, was making a mockery of proposals for peace talks.
  • On 16 April, following his meeting with Zelenskyy in Rome, Macron stated that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and now Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must prove he genuinely seeks peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceMacronRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
All News
France
Now is not the time to discuss Crimea's status, says Macron
France: Europe will demand respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity in any peace deal
German and French foreign ministers likely to skip London peace talks after US withdrawal
RECENT NEWS
12:37
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainian refugees could influence Poland’s presidential election
12:09
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
11:52
Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin
11:13
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
10:43
Italian prime minister: Putin's three-day ceasefire is not enough
10:35
Russians attack Kyiv with drones: air defence downs 9 UAVs, 3 people injured
10:29
Man with Ukrainian flag attacked at populist gathering in Czechia
10:05
Ukrainian border guards show ammunition supplied to armed forces under US$552m contract – photos
09:46
Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
09:20
Australia delays handover of decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to US opposition – ABC
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: