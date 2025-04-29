All Sections
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 07:59
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Samar district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One child has been killed and four people injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council 

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy attack led to a tragedy. A 12-year-old girl was killed in the Hubynykha hromada in the Samar district. A six-year-old girl and two adults have been injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lukashuk confirmed that the girl had been pulled out from under the rubble of her own house. Efforts were made to save the child, but she died on the way to hospital.

Lysak said a house and an outbuilding had been partially destroyed in the hromada and another house and garage had been damaged.

Premises belonging to an agricultural business caught fire as a result of a UAV strike on the Slovianka hromada in the Synelnykove district.

The Russians struck the Velykomykhailivka hromada with a guided bomb. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed.

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. The city of Nikopol and Marhanet and Pokrovske hromadas came under Russian fire. A 47-year-old woman has been injured and hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Infrastructure facilities, two houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged in the Nikopol district.

Lysak added that air defenders had downed seven UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

