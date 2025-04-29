Australia delays handover of decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to US opposition – ABC

Australia has been delaying delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks promised to Ukraine as part of a US$245 million military aid package due to resistance from the United States, which has not granted permission to send the armoured vehicles.

Details: Australia’s fleet of 59 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks was purchased in 2007 but has never been deployed in a combat zone. They are being replaced by newer M1A2 main battle tanks which feature a 120-millimetre gun.

ABC reported that the first complications with the tank handover had arisen last month when US President Donald Trump temporarily froze military aid to Ukraine.

Defence officials familiar with the situation now say the process is further complicated by the fact that the formal authorisation which must be granted by the US before the tanks can be transferred to another country has not yet been received.

"We are starting to doubt if the Ukrainians actually want these vehicles – the tank roof is the weakest point of the Abrams and this is a drone war," an unnamed defence official said.

ABC also reiterated that the Pentagon warned Australia against sending the outdated tanks last year due to the logistical costs and difficulties of maintaining the equipment in Ukraine.

However, a spokesperson for the Department of Defence told ABC that "Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025, the M1A1 export process remains ongoing".

"Defence continues to work with the Ukrainian government in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment," the spokesperson said.

Background: In October 2024, it was reported that 49 soon-to-be retired Australian Abrams M1A1 main battle tanks would be sent to Ukraine as part of a US$245 million military aid package from this country. Australia's transfer of its obsolete Abrams to a "third country" requires US approval under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

