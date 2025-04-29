Starvation, isolation and foiled exchange: what is known about journalist Roshchyna's stay in Taganrog detention centre

Journalists have learned the details of the detention of the deceased journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity in Taganrog Detention Centre No. 2.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article, Project Viktoriia: Story of captivity and torture experienced by journalist Roshchyna and thousands of Ukrainians imprisoned by Russia (English translation coming soon)

Details: At the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was transferred to pre-trial detention centre No. 2 in Taganrog.

Advertisement:

The journalist’s father contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross. They confirmed that Viktoriia was in captivity but reported that they had no access to her.

In May, one of the released Ukrainian prisoners told UP journalists that she had personally seen Viktoriia in the Taganrog detention centre.

She said that they were fed rotten potatoes. Due to malnutrition, Viktoriia began to lose weight rapidly. The witness said that later, the guards forced Viktoriia to eat.

Advertisement:

Viktoriia’s father said that in August 2024, she was temporarily transferred to hospital due to critical exhaustion. After her hospitalisation, she was returned to the detention centre, but this time to solitary confinement.

One of the former inmates told the UP that when she returned from the hospital, Viktoriia had a catheter on her arm, and the administration began to prepare her separate meals. He also noted that prison staff asked other women what kind of food she could eat.

Viktoriia’s father recalled that in August he spoke to his daughter by phone. Representatives of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War had asked him to persuade Viktoriia to end her hunger strike.

"I said: 'Darling, you need to eat, they promised to release you'. And she replied: 'Yes, I am eating, I swear'," he told reporters.

The UP sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and among Russian negotiators said that Viktoriia was planned to be exchanged in September 2024. On 8 September, she was taken out of her cell to prepare for her return to Ukraine. However, the exchange did not take place.

One of the witnesses in the detention centre told journalists that he saw Viktoriia being taken out: "We asked a girl from the cell to help her down. She helped her down. After that, a guard came and said that the journalist had not been taken to the exchange. He added: "It was her own fault"."

Read the texts of Viktoriia Roshchyna on UP

Read also: Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna killed in captivity: a tribute through 7 of her best articles

Background:

Viktoriia Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland on 25 July 2023 to travel to the occupied territory. She planned to reach the occupied part of Ukraine's east via Russia in three days.

Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the TOT from where she was reporting.

Russia admitted for the first time in May 2024 that they had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!