Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing something in Belarus under guise of military drills

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipates that Russia may be "preparing something" in Belarus in the summer of 2025 under the guise of military drills.

Quote: "And look at Belarus – Russia is preparing something there this summer, using military drills as cover. That's usually how they start a new attack. But where will it go? I don't know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we all need to be ready. All our institutions are open for cooperation."

Zelenskyy stated that Russia plans to train 15 divisions consisting of 100,000-150,000 troops to strengthen the Belarusian front in 2025.

Exercises involving the so-called regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia will take place in Belarus in 2025.

