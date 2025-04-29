Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing something in Belarus under guise of military drills
Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 21:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipates that Russia may be "preparing something" in Belarus in the summer of 2025 under the guise of military drills.
Source: Suspilne, citing Zelenskyy’s remarks at the Three Seas Summit
Quote: "And look at Belarus – Russia is preparing something there this summer, using military drills as cover. That's usually how they start a new attack. But where will it go? I don't know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we all need to be ready. All our institutions are open for cooperation."
Background:
- Zelenskyy stated that Russia plans to train 15 divisions consisting of 100,000-150,000 troops to strengthen the Belarusian front in 2025.
- Exercises involving the so-called regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia will take place in Belarus in 2025.
