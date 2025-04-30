Russians occupy Sukha Balka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, updated its map on the night of 29-30 April and reported that the Russians had occupied Sukha Balka near the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Sukha Balka and has also advanced near Kostiantynivka, Dachne and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast)."

For reference: Sukha Balka is a village in the Toretsk hromada of the Bakhmut district in Donetsk Oblast. A total of 649 people were living there according to the 2001 census. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: DeepState reported on the night of 27-28 April that the Russians had managed to capture the village of Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

