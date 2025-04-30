Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man killed, business premises damaged and restaurant complex catches fire – photos

One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro. Premises belonging to a business, residential buildings and cars have been damaged and a hotel and restaurant complex has caught fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A difficult night for Dnipro. A 53-year-old man was killed in a large-scale Shahed drone attack on the city. My condolences to his family and loved ones. A 78-year-old local resident has been injured."

Details: The most damage was recorded in a residential area in Dnipro. Fires had broken out in the city, but they were extinguished.

Fire at the scene Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"One house was destroyed and several more were damaged. Premises belonging to a business were also affected. In addition, a funeral home and a car were wrecked," Lysak reported.

House on fire Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked the Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas in the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones on the evening of 29 April. They struck the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems closer to morning. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

House on fire Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A hotel and restaurant caught fire. Seven houses, two garages and two cars were damaged. Power lines were also affected in the attack.

"The air defenders worked tirelessly. Nine drones were downed over the oblast," Lysak concluded.

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 29 April, killing one person.

