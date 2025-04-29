Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Dnipro, killing person – photos

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 29 April, killing one person.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Dnipro; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote: "Large-scale drone attack on Dnipro. Several fires occurred in the city. Houses have been damaged.

Advertisement:

One fatality has been confirmed as of now. The information is being confirmed."

Updated: Suspilne published photos showing the aftermath of the large-scale attack on Dnipro on the night of 29-30 April.

House on fire Photo: Suspilne.Dnipro

Ambulance at the scene Photo: Suspilne.Dnipro

Filatov reported that five houses had been damaged. He confirmed that one person had been killed and another injured.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!