Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Dnipro, killing person – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 29 April 2025, 23:44
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Filatov

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of 29 April, killing one person.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Dnipro; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote: "Large-scale drone attack on Dnipro. Several fires occurred in the city. Houses have been damaged.

One fatality has been confirmed as of now. The information is being confirmed."

Updated: Suspilne published photos showing the aftermath of the large-scale attack on Dnipro on the night of 29-30 April.

 
House on fire
Photo: Suspilne.Dnipro
 
Ambulance at the scene
Photo: Suspilne.Dnipro

Filatov reported that five houses had been damaged. He confirmed that one person had been killed and another injured.

Background: The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.

