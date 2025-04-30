All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 April 2025, 08:53
North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department
Tammy Bruce. Photo: Screenshot from a US State Department video

The US Department of State has stated that North Korea is contributing to the prolongation of hostilities by participating in Russia's war against Ukraine and is therefore also responsible for the bloodshed.

Source: Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing

Quote: "Well, we know this is pretty simple. North Korea is not being helpful. They're not being helpful. There are other nations that also are facilitating this carnage, and their actions make it possible to continue. Third countries, like North Korea, have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it."

Advertisement:

Details: She added that the US continues "to be concerned by North Korea’s direct involvement in the war".

"North Korea’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end," Bruce said.

She also noted that Russia's training of North Korean soldiers directly violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions, which collectively "impose a broad prohibition on providing or receiving military training or assistance to or from the DPRK".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • At the end of April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin later acknowledged their involvement and expressed "gratitude" to the North Korean forces assisting Russia.
  • The United States responded with "concern", while the European Union described the move as "a desperation call from Russia".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USANorth KoreaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
All News
USA
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
Australia delays handover of decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to US opposition – ABC
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Zelenskyy: Over 100 drones launched by Russia on Ukraine overnight, total hits 375 this week – photos
11:35
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
11:34
Times: Europe will struggle to deploy even 25,000 troops to Ukraine
11:24
Estonia ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force
10:54
Putin orders Volgograd airport to be renamed Stalingrad
10:19
Lithuania warns against falling for Russian propaganda after Putin's "truce"
10:13
Trump's tariffs "have kicked Putin in the teeth", causing Russia's economy to stop growing, says The Economist
10:05
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
09:43
Pro-Russian party in Bulgaria agrees to "exchange ideas" with Putin's political party
08:53
North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: