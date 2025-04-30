North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department

The US Department of State has stated that North Korea is contributing to the prolongation of hostilities by participating in Russia's war against Ukraine and is therefore also responsible for the bloodshed.

Source: Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing

Quote: "Well, we know this is pretty simple. North Korea is not being helpful. They're not being helpful. There are other nations that also are facilitating this carnage, and their actions make it possible to continue. Third countries, like North Korea, have perpetuated the Russia-Ukraine war and they bear responsibility for it."

Details: She added that the US continues "to be concerned by North Korea’s direct involvement in the war".

"North Korea’s military deployment to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end," Bruce said.

She also noted that Russia's training of North Korean soldiers directly violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions, which collectively "impose a broad prohibition on providing or receiving military training or assistance to or from the DPRK".

Background:

At the end of April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin later acknowledged their involvement and expressed "gratitude" to the North Korean forces assisting Russia.

The United States responded with "concern", while the European Union described the move as "a desperation call from Russia".

